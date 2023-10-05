Syringes Industry: List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

Syringes Industry Data Book – Prefilled Syringes, Disposable Syringes, Dental and Micro Syringes Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s syringes industry databook is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Prefilled Syringes Market Report Highlights

The global Prefilled Syringes Market size was estimated at USD 20.61 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.94% from 2023 to 2030.

In terms of revenue, the disposable prefilled syringes segment accounted for the largest market share of 78.98% in 2021. This is owing to a high preference for patient safety, which has led to a rise in the use of disposable prefilled syringes in hospitals and home care settings.

The glass syringes segment dominated the market with around 53.27% of the revenue share in 2021, because most glass prefilled syringes may administer highly viscous drugs along with can be utilized across a wide range of therapeutic areas, such as vaccines, blood therapeutic proteins, and stimulants.

Diabetessegment captured the largest market share with around 53.75% in 2021. Increasing prevalence of diabetes globally along with the government initiatives.

The hospitals segment captured the largest market share with around 52.39% in 2021. The growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to increasing in the number of patients suffering from various chronic ailments and the consequent rise in surgical procedures.

Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing market for prefilled syringes with a growth rate of 12.96%, owing to the increasing patient population and rapid adoption of prefilled syringes in this region.

Prominent key players present in the prefilled syringes market are Gerresheimer AG, Schott Group, BD, Unilife Corporation, Nipro Medical Corporation, Owen Mumford, and Haselmeier AG.

Disposable Syringes Market Report Highlights

The global Disposable Syringes Market size was estimated at USD 14.19 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.21% from 2023 to 2030.

By product, safety syringes accounted for the largest market revenue share of 85.6% in 2022, due to its advantages being easy to use, and eliminating the risk of patient-to-patient transmission of infections

Based on the application, the therapeutic injection segment dominated the market with a market revenue share of 85.6% in 2022, owing to the increasing awareness of blood donation and the high prevalence of diseases such as HIV infection, tuberculosis malaria, and dengue in the developing and underdeveloped countries

The Asia Pacific dominated the disposable syringe market with the highest revenue share of 31.1% in 2022 due to the presence of a huge aging population base along with the prevalence of chronic diseases in the region

The market in the MEA is expected to witness the fastest growth rate at a compound annual growth rate ( CAGR ) of 8.07% over the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the growing geriatric population, an increasing number of surgeries, and rising expenditure on healthcare

Competitive Landscape

Market players in the syringe market undertake several organic and in-organic growth strategies in order to strengthen their product portfolios and offer diverse technologically advanced and innovative products to their customers. These strategies are prominently adopted by companies to attract more customers in the market

Key players operating in the Syringes industry are:

Nipro Corporation

Medtronic

Baxter International, Inc.

B.Braun Melsungen AG

Dentsply Sirona

