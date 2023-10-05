Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry in Latin America: Opportunities and Challenges 2023-2030

Pharmaceutical Packaging Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Plastic Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Highlights

Plastic is light in weight, easy to mold, and considerably cheaper than metal and glass. Therefore, end-use companies majorly prefer plastic-based packaging products. Increasing demand for convenience, lightweight, and travel-friendly packaged pharmaceutical products from this industry is expected to augment the growth of the plastic & polymers material segment in the coming years.

Polypropylene (PP) accounted for the largest share in the plastic & polymers material segment in 2022. Polypropylene is considered an economical material as it offers a combination of mechanical, physical, electrical, and thermal characteristics that are not found in any other thermoplastic. When compared to high or low-density polyethylene, polypropylene exhibits a higher working temperature and tensile strength.

Parenteral Containers Market Report Highlights

Parenteral containers include cartridges, vials & ampoules, syringes and bottles. Most of these parenteral containers made of glass and partial portion of the containers are made of plastic. The growing significance of biotech drugs and cost sensitivity in the healthcare sector have resulted in establishment of stringent regulations related to the drug delivery products. Most of the glass pharmaceutical packaging manufacturers are investing in vials aimed at increasing the shelf life of the drug. The companies such as SCHOTT AG and Gerresheimer AG (Gx RHOC) ensure tight geometric tolerances with the help of 100% camera inspection for tubing and containers in their vials. Gerresheimer AG uses Gx THOR (Thermal Hydrolytic Optimization and Reduction), a technology developed to reduce delamination susceptibility in vials and Gx FLASH, another proprietary test procedure to predict the susceptibility of vials to delamination.

Primary Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Report Highlights

The Primary packaging first envelopes the drug and protects it from contamination. Along with protection, primary packaging used in this industry is often involved in dispensing and dosing drug contents. Labels containing information regarding drug use, caution, and others are often printed or attached to primary packaging products such as bottles, pouches, tubes, vials, blister packs, and others.

Primary pharmaceutical packaging is expected to emerge as the largest segment over the forecast period. This can be contributed to factors such as minimal product-package interaction, protection of quality, and enhanced performance at point-of-use. In addition, ease-of-use for the patient is a major driving factor for the primary packaging segment on account of the increasing trend of self-medication. Further, the complex needs of the rapidly growing biologics market are spurring developments in parenteral packaging.

Pharmaceutical Contract Packaging Market Report Highlights

By type, the primary packaging segment held the largest market share in 2019 owing to the increase in outsourcing of primary wrapping activities to CPOs

Bottles primary packaging segment held the largest market share of 29.7% in 2019 owing to the lack of internal wrapping capabilities

The glass segment held the largest segment in 2019 as it is suitable for most parenteral and non-parenteral preparations in the industry

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the presence of a large number of contract service providers in the region

Competitive Insights

The global pharmaceutical packaging market is highly fragmented with the presence of large and medium-sized international companies as well as small-sized domestic players. The global market is steadily moving toward sustainable packaging owing to rising stringent regulations regarding the use of excessive plastic packaging coupled with growing sustainability awareness among consumers.

The production of vaccines for COVID-19 from the end of 2020 has generated exponential demand for primary packaging products especially parenteral packaging products, thus impacting the market positively. This is expected to largely benefit glass vial manufacturing companies such as Owens Illinois Inc., AptarGroup, Inc, Gerresheimer AG, and Schott AG.

