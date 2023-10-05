North America’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station Market: A 2023-2030 Outlook

Electric Vehicle Charging Station Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Grand View Research’s electric vehicle charging station sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

Fast charger segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the ability to rapidly charge electric vehicles in lesser time compared to conventional AC chargers is the primary factor driving the demand for fast DC chargers

Combined Charging System (CCS) connectors segment is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing connecter segment over the forecast period owing to the adoption by a higher number of automobile manufacturers

The level 3 charging segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth over the forecast period. Lever 3 charging infrastructure is a type of DC charging infrastructure that charges electric vehicles faster than level 1 and level 2 chargers. As the number of EV users is growing exponentially, the need for fast chargers is increasing day by day to keep up with the demand, thereby fueling growth and innovation in the segment

Non-connected charging stations dominated the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in 2022. Non-connected charging stations are easy to deploy and they reduce the overall cost of deployment. As the existing charging infrastructure is not adequate, key market players are looking for quick deployment infrastructures to bridge the gap and keep up with the demand, contributing to the segment’s dominant share

Commercial segment is anticipated to gain traction owing to the rise in the deployment of fast charging stations across highways, hotels, shopping malls, and public parking facilities

Stringent vehicle emission standards and a high focus on research and development of electric vehicles are some of the major factors driving the electric vehicle charging infrastructure market in the North America region

Various companies are observed investing heavily in promoting EV charging infrastructure. For instance, in November 2017, BMW, Daimler, Ford, and Volkswagen Group, together announced an investment plan for the development of 400 charging sites across Europe

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030 due to significant growth in electric vehicle sales in the region and extensive deployment of EV chargers in countries such as China and Japan

Micro-mobility Charging Infrastructure Market Report Highlights

Numerous micro-mobility companies are focusing on implementing dockless systems for e-scooters in parking zones. This is expected to drive the growth of the e-scooters vehicle type segment over the forecast period

In terms of charger type, the wireless segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. Wireless charging stations are made of coil technology and magnetic concrete, which enables excellent alignment tolerance and better vertical wireless power transmission distance

The demand for solar-powered charging stations has increased substantially among e-scooters and e-bike users. Along with being more eco-friendly, these stations are simpler to integrate with vehicle charging tools. Moreover, buildings with solar panels can charge vehicle batteries through these stations

Smart cities and smart workplace initiatives across the globe are expected to encourage the uptake of micro-mobility vehicles globally. This is expected to create growth opportunities for the residential segment over the forecast period

Around 50 million people in the U.S. travel using bicycles regularly. This large base of potential customers is expected to fuel the North American regional market growth

Competitive Landscape

The key market players have developed novel concepts and ideas and upgraded the current set of products to sustain the intense competition in the market. The players have adopted new product development as their key developmental strategy to cater to the increasing demand from end-users. The electric vehicle charging infrastructure market and micro mobility charging infrastructure market can be described as moderately fragmented markets characterized by the presence of various prominent players driving competition by pursuing various strategies aimed at long-term sustenance. These strategies include geographical expansion, product innovation, a strong focus on R&D activities, strategic partnership agreements, and joint ventures. For instance, in August 2020, Robert Bosch GmbH announced the expansion of its eBike PowerStation business in Europe. Bosch eBike systems have cooperated with Swabian Alps Tourism Association (SAT) and have installed six PowerStations across the SAT so that e-mountain and e-trekking eBike riders do not face issues with charging their eBikes. Moreover, the company has also decided to install these PowerStations in the urban areas of Europe to expand its product offerings. Such initiatives are driving innovation and competition, thereby propelling the market’s growth.

Prominent Market Players

ChargePoint, Inc

Tesla, Inc

ABB

BP Chargemaster

ClipperCreek, Inc

Bikeep

Robert Bosch GmbH

Get Charged, Inc

Flower Turbines

Ather Energy

