Discover the Latest in Orthodontic Treatment with Dr. Fadi Saleh at Lake Ridge Orthodontics

Woodbridge, VA, 2023-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ — Lake Ridge Orthodontics is excited to introduce Dr. Fadi Saleh, an esteemed orthodontist who is bringing cutting-edge advancements to the world of orthodontic care in Woodbridge. Dr. Saleh’s arrival marks a significant milestone in the practice’s commitment to offering state-of-the-art orthodontic solutions and delivering impeccable smiles.

Dr. Fadi Saleh is known for his unwavering dedication to patient care and his pursuit of excellence in orthodontics. He joins the Lake Ridge Orthodontics team with a wealth of experience and a passion for staying at the forefront of the field.

What sets Dr. Saleh apart is his dedication to utilizing the latest orthodontic technologies and techniques. Patients at Lake Ridge Orthodontics can now experience orthodontic treatments that are more effective, comfortable, and efficient.

With Dr. Saleh’s expertise, patients can expect shorter treatment times, reduced discomfort, and stunning results. His commitment to providing personalized, patient-focused care ensures everyone receives a treatment plan tailored to their unique needs and goals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Fadi Saleh to our team,” said Dr. Besher Osman, Dentist at Lake Ridge Orthodontics. “His dedication to staying at the forefront of orthodontic advancements aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality care to our patients. With Dr. Saleh on board, we are ushering in a new era of orthodontic treatment in Woodbridge.”

Dr. Saleh’s comprehensive orthodontic services include traditional braces, clear aligners, and other innovative solutions. Whether achieving a perfectly aligned smile or addressing complex orthodontic issues, Dr. Saleh and the Lake Ridge Orthodontics team are dedicated to delivering results that inspire confidence.

Patients seeking the latest advancements in orthodontic care combined with compassionate expertise need look no further than Dr. Fadi Saleh at Lake Ridge Orthodontics. To schedule a consultation or learn more about the transformative orthodontic treatments available, please visit www.lakeridgeortho.com or call (703) 491-5166.

About Lake Ridge Orthodontics

Lake Ridge Orthodontics is a leading orthodontic practice in Woodbridge, known for its commitment to excellence in orthodontic care. With a team of dedicated professionals and a passion for creating beautiful smiles, Lake Ridge Orthodontics has been transforming lives one smile at a time. They aim to provide the highest quality orthodontic treatment in a warm, patient-centric environment.

Media Contact

Dr. Fadi Saleh

(703) 491-5166