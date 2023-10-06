Artificial intelligence in precision medicine market: A novel way to reveal unexplored patterns of diseases

New York, United States, 2023-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —A profound tenet of precision medicine is that subpopulations may be reasonably recognized who differ in their disease risk, prognosis, and response to treatment due to differences in underlying biology and other characteristics. In the artificial intelligence in precision medicine market, the obtainability of multidimensional data sets that capture such variation can be trained using AI learning algorithms to find the cryptic phenotypic or genotypic structures to then forecast the risk of disease, treatment response, prognosis, and other outcomes in individual patients based on their characteristics.

How does AI accelerate the identification of new disease targets?

AI and ML are combined to produce knowledge graphs that analyze billions of pairwise relationships to show connections between gene targets, expression, and disease. Knowledge graphs can reveal new patterns of diseases and are considered less biased than most other approaches used in target identification due to the breadth of information they capture. They also consistently develop as new information is added, creating a living map of the disease that can be interrogated to recognize new disease targets.

According to the research report published by Polaris Market Research, the global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market size & share value is expected to touch USD 26.24 billion by 2032, to grow at a CAGR of 35.5% during the forecast period.

Pros of AI use in precision medicine

Real-time access to information: One of the most robust complements of AI healthcare is the ability to deliver data in real time. This permits faster diagnosis based on results which ultimately bestows significantly towards the recovery or treatment plans of patients. By lessening patient waiting time, clinical decisions are better made.

Streamlining tasks: From setting appointments, translating clinical information, and transferring and tracking patient records and medical histories, AI in healthcare has dramatically helped simplify tasks. With advanced algorithms, some can even spot important markers visually in radiation technology which speeds up the analysis process.

Cons of AI use in precision medicine

Requires human oversight: As AI is not perfect, running it will still need human oversight and surveillance. In artificial intelligence in precision medicine market, robotic technologies that help in surgeries, for instance, do not have a sense of empathy and will operate merely on their program.

It might create social biases: AI in precision medicine functions on algorithms that may be most convenient to the majority. However, this doesn’t take into account any socioeconomic background of the patient and if the patient feels comfortable going to the said suggested facility produced by AI.

Expansion of the market in Europe

Continuous growing demand and prevalence of advanced diagnosing and enhanced comprehension and detection of several diseases in their very starting phases. The ever-increasing importance of AI in assessing the patient’s condition and their progress through multiple stages of illness encourages and attracts healthcare professionals to opt for these advanced technologies and push the market growth in the region.

Key players

Some of the major players operating in the global market include GE Healthcare, NVIDIA Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc., BioXcel Therapeutics Inc., AstraZeneca, Enlitic Inc., Sanofi, Sensely Inc., Zephyr AI, Tempus, Insilico Medicine, Berg LLC, Modernizing Medicine Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, and Atomwise Inc.

Final thoughts

Precision medicine will revolutionize how we comprehend, classify, and treat chronic diseases. It provides more precise diagnosis, earlier identification and vulnerability to illness, and more effective, targeted healthcare interventions for patients. In artificial intelligence in precision medicine market, by harnessing new technologies in research and development, drug discovery will be made more efficient, assisting in improvising chronic diseases worldwide.