Lucintel Forecasts Global N95 Mask Market to Reach $4.0 billion by 2030

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global N95 mask market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas markets. The global N95 mask market is expected to reach an estimated $4.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising cases of airborne diseases, growing air pollution, and emergence of 3D printed masks.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in N95 mask market to 2030 by product type (with exhalation valve and without exhalation valve), usability (reusable and disposable), application (respiratory safety, infectious diseases, allergies, and surgeries), end use industry (healthcare, construction, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, with exhalation valve and without exhalation valve are the major segments of N95 mask market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that without exhalation valve is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant application as precise facial fit and particularly efficient filtration of airborne particle matter.

Within this market, construction is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to substantial use of N95 masks among constructional workers to protect from fumes, vapors, dust, gases, and asbestos exposure.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to rising population demand for respirator protective equipment and presence of key manufacturing hub in the region.

3M, Alpha Pro Tech, Ansell, Medisca, O&M Halyard, The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, Medline Industries, Kimberly-Clark, and Honeywell are the major suppliers in the N95 mask market.

