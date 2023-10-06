The palm vein biometrics market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the palm vein biometrics market looks promising with opportunities in the banking and financial, healthcare, home security, commercial security, consumer electronic, education, gaming, transportation, and government markets. The palm vein biometrics market is expected to reach an estimated $3.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 22.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing cases of security breaches and cyberattack, growing demand for mobile biometrics and improved security solutions for authentication, and rising encouraging measures done by governments of various nations to issue unique identity cards to every person.

In this market, hardware and software and services are the major segments of palm vein biometrics market by application type.

Lucintel forecasts that hardware will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, banking and financial sector will remain the largest segment.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to high number of well-established manufacturing companies investment in software technologies and rising adoption of biometric identifiers in domestic and commercial security.

BioEnable Technologies, BioSec, Fujitsu Limited, Identytech Solutions, iDLink Systems, M2SYS Technology, Mantra Softech India, Matrix Comsec, NEC Corporation, and Tyco Security Products are the major suppliers in the palm vein biometrics market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact:

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email: roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market