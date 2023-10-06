Lucintel Forecasts Global Medical Device Cleaning Market to Reach $5.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medical device cleaning market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital and clinic, diagnostic center, and dental hospital and clinic markets. The global medical device cleaning market is expected to reach an estimated $5.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs), growing demand for wide range of surgical procedures to address diverse chronic illnesses and medical conditions, and heightened emphasis by healthcare institutions on disinfection and sterilization practices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in medical device cleaning market to 2030 by device (critical, semi-critical, and non-critical), process (disinfection, automatic cleaning, manual cleaning, and presoaking/precleaning), application (surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, dental instruments, and other instruments), end use industry (hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, dental clinics and hospitals, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, surgical instruments, endoscopes, ultrasound probes, and dental instruments are the major segments of medical device cleaning market by application. Lucintel forecasts that surgical instruments will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to escalating occurrence and impact of HAIs and chronic diseases, coupled with a surge in procedural interventions, serves as the foremost catalysts for the utilization of surgical tools.

Within this market, hospitals and clinics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of growing patient tools and rising number of hospitals and clinics in the developed nations.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to region’s robust healthcare infrastructure, stringent infection control regulations within healthcare facilities, and extensive adoption of advanced infection prevention technologies.

Steris, Metrex Research, Cantel Medical Corporation, 3M Company, Getinge Group, Ruhof Corporation, Bode Chemie, Biotrol International, Oro Clean Chemie, and Medline Industries are the major suppliers in the medical device cleaning market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

