Lucintel Forecasts Global Millimeter Wave Technology Market to Reach $18.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global millimeter wave technology market looks promising with opportunities in the mobile and telecommunication, consumer and commercial, healthcare, industrial, automotive & transportation, military, and aerospace & defense markets. The global millimeter wave technology market is expected to reach an estimated $18.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 30.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing mobile data traffic and demand for bandwidth-intensive applications, increasing use of millimeter wave in small-cell backhaul networks, and increasing demand for innovative applications in radar and security applications.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in millimeter wave technology market to 2030 by technology (scanner systems, radar and satellite communication systems, and telecommunication equipment), frequency band (band between 30 Ghz and 57 Ghz, band between 57 Ghz and 86 Ghz , and band between 86 Ghz and 300 Ghz), license type (light licensed frequency, unlicensed frequency, and fully licensed frequency), end use industry (mobile & telecommunication, consumer & commercial, healthcare, industrial, automotive and transportation, military, defense & aerospace, and imaging), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, scanner systems, radar and satellite communication systems, and telecommunication equipment are the major segments of millimeter wave technology market by technology type. Lucintel forecasts that telecommunication equipment will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, mobile and telecommunication will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because of development in 5G technology, as well as transferring high-definition image data onto a cloud network in real-time.

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to growing population, increasing demand of high-speed networks, and rising implementation of 5G networks in the region.

Ridgewave Communications, E-Band Communications, Lightpointe Communications, Siklu Communication, Vubiq Networks, Loea Corporation, Renaissance Electronics & Communications, Millivision Technologies, Fujitsu, and Amplus Communication are the major suppliers in the millimeter wave technology market.

