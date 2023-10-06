Personal Protective Equipment Industry: Prominent Company Market Position Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Personal Protective Equipment Industry Data Book – Hand Protection Equipment, Fall Protection and Respiratory Protection Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Hand Protection Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Hand Protection Equipment Market size was estimated at USD 29.59 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The durable gloves segment accounted for the maximum shareof the global revenue in 2021 owing to the wide-scale usage of durable gloves in the manufacturing industry as they offer protectionagainst injuries arising from cuts, burns, and chemicals

The healthcare segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 on account of government regulations urging industries & governments to increase the production of hand protection equipment

Hand protection equipment made from natural rubber led the industryin 2021. Natural rubber is flexible and is ideal for handling hazardous chemicals or materials, which drives its demand

Europe accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021 owing to the increased COVID-19 cases in Germany, Italy, France, Italy, Spain, and the U.K. and the high number of occupational injuries, with an urgent requirement for hand protection equipment

To cater to the increasing product demand from the medical and healthcare sectors, companies have started expanding their businesses through mergers, acquisitions, development of new production plants, and geographic expansion strategies

Fall Protection Market Report Highlights

The global Fall Protection Market size was estimated at USD 2.61 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The soft goods segment led the global industry in 2021 owing to increasing demand for harnesses coupled with rising awareness pertaining to worker safety in various end-use industries

The construction industry is expected to witness considerable growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of mandates by governments of various countries to reduce the number of accidents and causalities during construction activities

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to a rise in M&A activities and increased infrastructure development by governments, thus driving the industrial construction sector

North America is expected to be the largest region in terms of global revenue during the forecast period, owing to rising worker safety concerns, and early adoption of cutting-edge technology

In January 2022, Diversified Fall Protection (DFP) completed the acquisitions of two similar line companies, namely Rooftop Anchor, Inc. (RTA) and Versatile Systems

In November 2021, Rothoblaas increased its line of fall prevention systems & protective gear. This allowed the firm to broaden its product range while also meeting the technical & regulatory international standards for its goods

Industrial Protective Clothing Market Report Highlights

The global Industrial Protective Clothing Market size was estimated at USD 18.93 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

Chemical defending protective clothing segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The chemical defending garments protect the employees against exposure or contact with chemicals

The heat &flame protective clothing application segment is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period on account of its ability to protect from threats such as arc flashes, fires, and electrical flashes

Cleanroom protective clothing was accounted for 16.9% share of the global revenue in 2021 owing to the benefits of raw materials such as single-layer polypropylene (low cost), SMS (robust, resistant to liquid, minimal linting, and spun bound polypropylene(lightweight)

In the construction industry protective clothing is used to protect the workers from hazards such as weather changes, electricity, impact, and fire. Growing construction, oil & gas industries is expected to drive segment expansion

In January 2022, Kimberly Clark Corporation introduced Kimtech Opal Nitrile Gloves. These novel gloves are intended for use in research and manufacturing facilities, life sciences, and non-sterile medication manufacturing applications.

Competitive Landscape

The industry focuses on research & development activities to develop new technologies for manufacturing products and integration across various stages of the value chain to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Key players operating in the Personal Protective Equipment industry are:

FallTech

3M

Lakeland Industries, Inc.

DuPont

Honeywell International, Inc

