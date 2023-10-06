Movies and Video Industry: Video Production Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 33.5% by 2030

Movies and Video Industry Data Book – Video Production and Video Streaming Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Video Streaming Market Report Highlights

The global Video Streaming Market size was estimated at USD 89.03 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing usage of videos in corporate training and the impact of video streaming on the education sector are anticipated to drive the growth of the market

The Over-the-Top (OTT) segment is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. The growth is attributable to key trends in OTT, including increased demand for digital original content, hybrid monetization models, and intensive competition resulting in content fragmentation

The Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for high-speed internet connectivity and Video-on-Demand (VOD) streaming

Video Production Market Report Highlights

The global Video Production Market size was estimated at USD 70.40 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.5% from 2023 to 2030.

The increasing demand for immersive video content and individualization is one of the key developments in the video production market.

Video production firms are using modern technology and innovative narrative strategies to generate captivating, personalized, and immersive video content are some of the trends that are fueling the market growth.

The demand for diverse and inclusive storytelling is increasing in many genres, including Fantasy and Science Fiction. Video production teams infuse different characters, opinions, and cultures into their storytelling, producing more inclusive and representative content that connects with a wider spectrum of people.

Additionally, the widespread use of social media users and the adoption of smartphones are increasing significantly, and the high-quality cameras and features have increased the number of people who can create videos.

Vlogging, short-video content creation, and live streaming are some forms of mobile video production that have grown drastically in popularity as video production can be created easily and are convenient, fast, and affordable.

Competitive Landscape

The market players employ several organic and inorganic development tactics, including introducing new products, updating existing products, partnerships, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. For instance, in April 2023, intoPIX SA partnered with Panasonic Connect Co., Ltd to include JPEG XS technology enters its PTZ and studio cameras. Through this partnership, Panasonic Connect proactively shifted to JPEG XS technology by implementing into the intoPIX TicoXS IP cores and enabling their camera line-up to natively interact with live production processes that meet SMPTE ST 2110 and IPMX standards.

Key players operating in the Movies and Video industry are:

The Walt Disney Company

Vivendi SA

Comcast Corporation

Sony Corporation

Viacom Inc.

