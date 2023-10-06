Data Governance in the Digital Age: Data Preparation Sector Trends 2023-2030

Data Preparation Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Data Collection And Labeling Market Report Highlights

Automated image organization offered by cloud-based applications and telecom companies is one of the most popular uses of data gathering that has improved the user experience and draws the attention of customers toward this technology

Several benefits, such as better security and automation of identification, encourage the implementation of facial recognition at significant public spaces or events

The advent of large-scale cloud-hosted AI and machine learning platforms offered by tech giants has led to the implementation of data annotation with multiple functions, such as facial recognition, object recognition, and landmark detection

The growing integration of digital image processing and mobile computing platforms in various digital shopping and document verification applications is propelling the market growth

Data Labeling Solution And Services Market Report Highlights

In terms of type, the image & video annotation segment is expected to contribute significant revenue to the market over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the increasing implementation of computer vision in several industries, including healthcare, automotive, and media & entertainment

In terms of vertical, the automotive segment is expected to grow at the prominent CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising development of self-driving cars and trucks

The key players in the market are Alegion, Appen Ltd., Cogito Tech LLC, Deep Systems LLC, Labelbox Inc., Edgecase, Labelbox, Inc., Clickworker GmbH, CloudApp CloudFactory Limited, Playment Inc., Mighty AI, Inc., Scale AI Inc., Shaip, Tagtog Sp. z o.o., Trilldata Technologies Pvt Ltd. among others

Data Integration Market Report Highlights

The North America market dominated the global market in 2022. However, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2030

Some regions in North America have the most competitive and constantly changing and rising technology improvements in the market. The rising number of data integration businesses globally is projected to support market expansion

The large enterprise segment dominated the market in 2022 and accounted for a revenue share of over 67%

Large enterprises are scaling their infrastructure to meet remote workers’ needs and unique demands. Enterprises also maintain infrastructural support for their services and goods

The cloud segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Organizations can store essential resources in the cloud and access various customizable data integration options

The marketing segment led the market in 2022 accounting for over a share of 32% of the global revenue. Data integration is essential for marketers to understand their customers better and target their marketing campaigns more effectively

Competitive Landscape

The market participants are implementing several organic and inorganic growth strategies, including new product launches, product modernizations, collaborations, corporate expansions, and acquisitions and mergers. For instance, in May 2022, Informatica Inc. announced a partnership with the Oracle enterprise connectivity and automation platform which offers modernized data, applications, APIs, and business processes. The collaboration aims to provide cloud data governance and integration solutions for data warehouses, enterprise analytics, and data science. The customer base of Oracle and Informatica will be automating their data by shifting on-premises workloads to a cloud-based platform. In addition, they will be capable to use their investments and expertise while gaining insights from reliable data at scale.

