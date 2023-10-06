Adhesive Tapes Industry To Rise Due To Increasing Penetration Of Health Care And Hospitality Industries

Adhesive tapes industry data book covers pressure sensitive adhesive tapes, building & construction tapes, unidirectional tapes, automotive adhesive tapes, and UV tapes market.

The global animal feed industry was estimated at USD 72.20 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030.

Pressure Sensitive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global pressure sensitive adhesive tapes market size was valued at USD 63.37 billion in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.0% from 2023 to 2030. The rise in concerns regarding automobile light weighting across the globe has led to increased adoption of pressure sensitive adhesive tapes through the substitution of conventionally used products such as fasteners and adhesives. The increasing population coupled with rapid urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies is projected to prompt governments to increase their construction spending in order to cater to rising infrastructure needs. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for pressure sensitive adhesive sheets in various construction applications over the forecast period.

Pressure-sensitive strips are manufactured from a combination of adhesives, carriers, and liners. The adhesives are capable of attaching or bonding surfaces or components to form an attachment. These are used to bond metals, plastics, wood, glass, and foams. The significantly used adhesives in pressure sensitive adhesive strips include silicone, acrylics, and rubber. The carriers are used to apply sealants and liners to help maintain a barrier between two surfaces of dual-sided videos. The carrier material is majorly made of paper and plastic.

Building & Construction Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global building & construction tapes market size was estimated at USD 4.64 billion in 2022 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecast period. Rapid growth of the construction industry in Asia Pacific coupled with increasing penetration of adhesive tapes in the industry for bonding of trims and window attachments, is expected to drive growth. Building and construction tapes are used in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings for bonding and mounting components on doors and windows, decorative trims or wall coverings, panels to frames, and protective bumper rails to furniture and walls. These products are used as carpet, duct, double-sided, UV resistant, and masking tapes.

Increased demand for taping materials in the developed economies, such as Germany and the U.S. for various applications in the residential sector, is likely to drive the demand for building and construction tapes. In addition, rising awareness regarding the superior aesthetic appeal provided of these products, coupled with the ease of building refurbishing, is expected to complement growth over the forecast period.

Unidirectional Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The unidirectional tapes market size was estimated at USD 236.3 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% from 2023 to 2030. The rapidly increasing demand for lightweight components in the automotive and aerospace industries is expected to drive the demand for unidirectional (UD) tapes over the forecast period. Temporary closure of industrial operations to curb the spread of COVID-19 outbreak across the globe had negatively impacted the manufacturing operations in 2020. Thus, hampered the product demand in the automotive and aerospace parts manufacturing operations. A surge in the usage of automotive adhesive tapes for bonding electronic products in car interiors, coupled with the rising production of electric and hybrid vehicles in the U.S., is projected to fuel the growth.

The market is expected to be driven by the growth in the usage of UD tapes as a replacement for metals in exterior and interior systems in automobiles and aircraft for reduction of their overall weight by about 40%, to achieve high fuel efficiency levels, and reduce the emission levels to the outer atmosphere. The market growth is expected to be restrained by the high cost of unidirectional tapes as compared to metals. The manufacturers usually prefer metals in all major applications to reduce their production costs. Furthermore, the market is concentrated in North America and Europe, due to which, the product adoption is significantly low in other regions, thus limiting the market growth.

Automotive Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global automotive adhesive tapes market size was estimated at USD 3.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2023 to 2030. Rapid replacement of nut bolt fasteners to reduce vehicle weight and improve aesthetics is expected to drive the tapes market over the forecast period. The market is likely to witness a growing demand from aftermarket sales as vehicle modifications and performance enhancements are considerably upscaling.

The market for automotive adhesive tapes is finally reaching pre-COVID levels, with a strong growth rate predicted over the projection period, owing to the economic recovery in most emerging countries. The frequent suspension of public transportation, along with the virus’s highly infectious nature, fueled demand for passenger automobiles, driving the demand for automotive adhesive tape products. However, unexpected circumstances resulting from the pandemic’s third and subsequent waves are reflecting a gloomy picture.

UV Tapes Market Analysis & Forecast

The global UV (Ultraviolet) tapes market size was valued at USD 514.0 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2023 to 2030. UV tapes are a part of pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA) tapes and are characterized by strong adhesion properties. These are used in the electronics industry for wafer dicing, back grinding, PCB grinding, and glass dicing applications. Growing electronics and semiconductor industries are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Polyolefin (PO) UV tapes segment held the largest share in the U.S. in 2015. They are known to exhibit strong adhesion properties, along with superior performance in extreme heat and pressure, a courtesy which, they were most widely used. Growing demand for polyolefin UV tapes in the wafer dicing application is expected to drive the industry over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific was the largest UV tapes market accounting for over 50% of the global revenue in 2015. This region witnessed a high growth of the electronics industry in the past few years. The North America market size was over USD 60 million in 2015, the second largest after Asia Pacific. This region is expected to grow in accordance with the U.S. industry growth. Europe is expected to grow at a relatively slower rate over the forecast period, as the market in most of the countries in this region is mature. However, Germany and France, with growing semiconductor and electronics industries, are expected to exhibit reasonable growth from 2016 to 2025.

Adhesive Tapes Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

The global adhesive tapes market is moderately competitive, with established players having significant experience, enabling them to devise better growth strategies as compared to other players. Companies such as Avery Dennison, 3M, Scapa, and Jostick Adhesive are integrated across the value chain, which enables them to have control over the raw material supply. These integrated companies can reduce the overall production cost through captive consumption, which leads to a higher profit margin.

Key players operating in the adhesive tapes industry are –

• 3M

• Nitto Denko Corporation

• tesa SE

• LINTEC Corporation

• Intertape Polymer Group

• Berry Global Inc.

• DuPont

• HB Fuller Company

• Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

• Lohmanh GmbH & Co. KG