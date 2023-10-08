FAN EXPO New Orleans Returns Jan. 5-7; Trejo, Cox, D’Onofrio, Sackhoff, ‘TMNT’ Voices Among First

New Orleans, Louisiana, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of all things pop culture across the South and beyond have marked their calendars for the return of FAN EXPO New Orleans, set for January 5-7, 2024, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. With the three-month countdown officially on, a few fan favorites, including Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), the “Daredevil” tandem of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio, Katee Sackhoff (Star Wars’ “The Mandalorian”) and four voice acting stars of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” are already on board as the first announced to appear in what will be a star-studded celebrity lineup.

FAN EXPO New Orleans features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.

Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard-earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo’s name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond. He has starred in dozens of films including Desperado, Heat, the From Dusk Till Dawn series, Con Air, Once Upon A Time In Mexico, the Spy Kids movies, Machete and many more.

Charlie Cox has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as “Matt Murdock” on “Daredevil” (reprised in “She-Hulk” and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of “Owen Sleater” in the HBO period drama “Boardwalk Empire” and played the lead role of “Michael Kinsella” in the AMC+ crime drama series “Kin.”

In addition to starring as “Wilson Fisk” opposite Cox in the Netflix series “Daredevil,” Vincent D’Onofrio has a resume of more than 100 roles, most popularly as the lead detective “Bobby Goren” in the long-running NBC drama “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” His notable film credits include Full Metal Jacket, Dying Young, Men in Black, Mystic Pizza, Jurassic World and The Break Up.

Katee Sackhoff’s credits include standout runs as “Bo Katan” in “The Mandalorian,” as “Starbuck” on “Battlestar Galactica” and a starring role in A&E’s original series “Longmire.” Sackhoff, who turned heads as the hotshot pilot in “Battlestar” and as “Vic Moretti” in the western drama “Longmire,” also has had recurring roles in “24,” “Nip/Tuck,” “CSI” and many other hits.

Barry Gordon (“Donatello”), Cam Clarke (“Leonardo”), Townsend Coleman (“Michelango”) and Rob Paulsen (“Raphael”) of the beloved animated series “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” will be headlining the voice acting area in New Orleans. The foursome appeared in hundreds of episodes of the classic show.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

ABOUT FAN EXPO HQ

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts more than one million fans annually at FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVAL and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2023-24 schedule of events is available on the Website, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.