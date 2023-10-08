Macleod Optometry Offers Winter Eye Care Tips for Calgarians

Calgary, Alberta, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — As winter approaches, Macleod Optometry is committed to helping the community maintain optimal eye health during the colder months. The clinic is offering expert advice and comprehensive eye care services to ensure that residents can enjoy the winter season with clear vision and healthy eyes.

The Importance of Winter Eye Care

“Winter can be particularly harsh on our eyes due to factors like dry indoor air, cold winds, and increased screen time,” says Dr. Sunny, lead optometrist at Macleod Optometry. “It’s essential to take proactive steps to protect your eyes and maintain your vision.”

Expert Tips for Winter Eye Care

Stay Hydrated: Lack of moisture in the air can dry out your eyes. Make sure to drink plenty of water to keep your eyes hydrated.

Use a Humidifier: Combat dry indoor air by using a humidifier in your living spaces.

Wear Sunglasses: Snow and ice can reflect UV rays, increasing your exposure. Always wear sunglasses with 100% UV protection when outdoors.

Take Screen Breaks: With more time spent indoors, screen time often increases. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

Regular Eye Check-ups: Winter is an excellent time for a comprehensive eye exam to catch any issues early.

Don’t let winter weather take a toll on your eye health. Schedule an appointment with Macleod Optometry today to ensure that you’re taking all the necessary steps to maintain clear vision and healthy eyes this winter.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit our website at www.macleodoptometry.ca or call us at 403-460-3937

Contact Information:

Macleod Optometry

Address: 101 8855 Macleod Trail SW Calgary, AB T2H 0M2

Phone: 403-460-3937

Website: www.macleodoptometry.ca