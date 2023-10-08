Lucintel Forecasts Global Specialty Chemical Market to Reach $967.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global specialty chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the food & feed additive, agrochemical, flavor & fragrance, dyes & pigment, water treatment chemical, personal care active ingredient, surfactant, and construction chemical markets. The global specialty chemical market is expected to reach an estimated $967.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for environmentally friendly or biologically sourced specialty chemicals, increasing consumer interest within the personal hygiene sector, and rising consumer inclination towards unique flavors and scents in food items.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in specialty chemical market to 2030 by product (food & feed additives, agrochemicals, flavor & fragrances, dyes & pigments, water treatment chemicals, personal care active ingredients, surfactants, construction chemicals), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that agrochemicals will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing global food consumption along with declining per capita agricultural land.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period because of existence of major expanding economies within this geographic area, including China, Japan, India, and South Korea, as well as expansion of key end-user industries in the region.

3M, Akzo Nobel, Huntsman International, Dupont, Clariant, Solvay, and Lanxess are the major suppliers in the specialty chemical market.

