Lucintel Forecasts Global Asteroid Mining Market to Reach $5.1 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global asteroid mining market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, resource harvesting, and 3D printing applications. The global asteroid mining market is expected to reach an estimated $5.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 21.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising number of space mining missions, encouraging government initiatives to support asteroid mining for reclaiming the Earth’s limited resources, and growing usage of space asteroids for human life, extraterrestrial goods, fuel, and construction projects.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in asteroid mining market to 2030 by phase (space-craft design, launch, and operation), asteroid type (type C, type S, and type M), application (construction, resource harvesting, 3D printing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, spacecraft design, launch, and operation are the major segments of asteroid mining market by phase type.

Lucintel forecasts that spacecraft design will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, resource harvesting is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Deep Space, Planetary Resources, Moon Express, ispace, Asteroid Mining, Shackleton Energy, Kleos Space, TransAstra, OffWorld, and SpaceFab are the major suppliers in the asteroid mining market.

