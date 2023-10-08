Lucintel Forecasts Global Capacitive Ceramic Pressure Sensors Market to Reach $1.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and transportation, industrial, and medical markets. The global capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market is expected to reach an estimated $1,552.1 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are introduction of miniaturized capacitive pressure sensors, significant application of these sensors in life-saving medical equipment, and increasing use of this technology for inspecting oil levels in automobiles.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market to 2030 by type (less than 1 MPa, 1 MPa — 10 MPa, and greater than 10 MPA), end use industry (automotive and transportation, industrial, medical, and other), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, less than 1 MPa, 1 MPa — 10 MPa, and greater than 10 Mpa are the major segments of capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that less than 1 Mpa is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive and transportation is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for automated or electric vehicles and considerable application of pressure sensor in automotive to provide efficient performance under various temperature, vibration, media, shock, and electromagnetic circumstances..

North America will remain the largest region due to growing demand for passenger vehicles, presence of supportive regulations fostering tire pressure monitoring systems, and presence of key players in the region.

ACS Control System, Angst+Pfister Sensors and Power, BD SENSORS, IFM electronic, Metallux, Sensata Technologies, Servoflo, Shenzhen Ampron Technology, and Sitron are the major suppliers in the capacitive ceramic pressure sensors market.

