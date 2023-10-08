Lucintel Forecasts Global Cordierite Market to Reach $3.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global cordierite market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive part, deodorization, deoxidation & smoke extraction, ceramic kiln, infrared radiator, electrical insulator, and welding strips & ring applications. The global cordierite market is expected to reach an estimated $3.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing preference for cordierite based kiln furniture, increasing use of this substrate in the fabrication of electronics, as well as expanding application of this product in the creation of microfiltration membranes.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in cordierite market to 2030 by product type (sintered cordierite and porous cordierite), application (automotive parts, deodorization, deoxidation & smoke extraction, ceramic kiln, infrared radiator, electrical insulators, welding strips & rings, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, sintered and porous are the two types of cordierite market used by various end use industries. Lucintel forecast that sintered cordierite is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive part is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Sinotrade Resource, Tianjin Century Electronics, Goodfellow, Trans-Tech, Steatit S.R.O, and Du-Co Ceramics are the major suppliers in the cordierite market.

