Lucintel Forecasts Global Chip Metal Oxide Varistor Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chip metal oxide varistor market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer electronic, automotive, it and telecom, energy and utility markets. The global chip metal oxide varistor market is expected to reach an estimated $122.8 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing requirement for circuit protection in electronic applications, growing adoption of small and compact electronic devices, and rising demand from the automotive industry.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in chip metal oxide varistor to 2030 by type (single chip, and array), size (402, 603, 805, 1206, and others), end use industry (consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecom, energy and utility, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, single chip, and array are the major segments of chip metal oxide varistor market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that array is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Vishay Intertechnology, Eaton Corporation, Littelfuse, TDK Electronics, SFI Electronics, KYOCERA AVX, Panasonic, Samwha Capacitor, Walsin Technology, and INPAQ Technology are the major suppliers in the chip metal oxide varistor market.

