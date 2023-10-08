Lucintel Forecasts Global Aluminum Air Battery Market to Reach $0.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global aluminum air battery market looks promising with opportunities in the telecom towers, hospitals, automotive, military, consumer electronics, and aerospace markets. The global aluminum air battery market is expected to reach an estimated $0.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.9% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand of EVs, increasing requirement for renewable energy storage systems and on-going advancements in battery technology.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in aluminum air battery to 2030 by product type (primary aluminum-air battery and secondary aluminum-air battery), electrolyte solution (potassium hydroxide (KOH) and sodium hydroxide (NaOH)), application (telecom towers, hospitals, automotive, military, consumer electronics, aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, primary aluminum-air battery and secondary aluminum-air battery are the major segments of aluminum air battery market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that secondary aluminum-air battery is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is environmentally-friendly and cost-effective in nature.

Within this market, military will remain the largest segment.

Europe is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing adoption of EVs and increasing implementation of stringent energy regulations in the region.

Phinergy, Fuji Pigment, Alcoa Corporation, Aluminum Corporation, and Xinjiang Joinworld are the major suppliers in the aluminum air battery market.

