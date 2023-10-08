Lucintel Forecasts Global Anchorage Connector Market to Reach $0.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global anchorage connector market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, oil & gas, mining, and energy & utilities markets. The global anchorage connector market is expected to reach an estimated $0.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing concern towards safety of workers in the oil & gas industry and increasing regulations to safeguard workers across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in anchorage connector to 2030 by type (type A, type T, and type D), material (steel, aluminum, and others), end use (construction, oil & gas, mining, energy & utilities, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, steel and aluminum are the major segments of anchorage connector market by material. Lucintel forecast that aluminum is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, construction will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to significantly growing oil & gas industry and rising safety regulations for workers by the regional government.

3M, Falltech, Guardian Fall Protection, Honeywell, MSA Safety, Safewaze, Super Anchor Safety, and Wernerco are the major suppliers in the anchorage connector market.

