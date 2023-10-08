Lucintel Forecasts Global Chromebook Market to Reach $46.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chromebook market looks promising with opportunities in the education and corporate sectors. The global chromebook market is expected to reach an estimated $46.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for technologically advanced and cost effective equipment, growing adoption of cloud technology among organization, and rising need for personal computers at institutions across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in chromebook to 2030 by product type (chromebook laptops, chromebook convertibles, and chromebook tablets), application (education sector, corporate sector, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, chromebook laptops, chromebook convertibles, and chromebook tablets are the major segments of chromebook market by product type.

Lucintel forecasts that chromebook laptop will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it helps in enhancing speed as well as performance and improving teacher-student interactions.

Within this market, corporate sector will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Lenovo, Dell, Samsung, HP, Acer, Asus, Hisense, Toshiba, LG, Haier, and Google are the major suppliers in the chromebook market.

