Lucintel Forecasts Global Airport Metal Detector Market to Reach $4.4 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the airport metal detector market looks promising with opportunities in the military and civil applications. The airport metal detector market is expected to reach an estimated $4.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising cases of terrorist attacks worldwide, increasing number of air passengers, and growing demand for millimeter-wave scanners.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in airport metal detector to 2030 by product type (explosives, metal, narcotics, radioactivity, and others), application (military and civil), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that explosive is expected to witness highest growth over the forecasts period due to substantial demand for these detectors to prevent explosives’ threat to aviation security.

Within this market, military will remain the larger segment due to considerable use of metal detectors in military and federal government airports to identify weapons, explosives, and other hazardous substances in order to protect the environment from any potential explosives.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecasts period due to growing preference for advanced security systems among airports, rising number of passenger traffic at airports, and continuous economic and social growth rates in the region.

