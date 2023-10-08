Lucintel Forecasts Global Active And Passive Electronic Components Market to Reach $675.7 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global active and passive electronic components market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronics, computing, medical, industrial, and communication sectors. The global active and passive electronic components market is expected to reach an estimated $675.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.2% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, emergence of automated industry 4.0, and expanding usage of this technology in renewable energy sources.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in active and passive electronic components to 2030 by component (active component and passive component), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, computing, medical, industrial, communications, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, active and passive are the major segments of active and passive electronic components market by component.

Lucintel forecasts that active is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its significant use in consumer products, wearable technology, connected gadgets, vehicles, and healthcare equipment.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment due to extensive use of active and passive electronic components in various electronic devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and smart wearables.

