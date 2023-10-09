Lucintel Forecasts Global Ambulance Power Inverter Market to Reach $93.1 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global ambulance power inverter market looks promising with opportunities in the UPS, EVS/HEVS, motor drives, and solar PVS applications. The global ambulance power inverter market is expected to reach an estimated $93.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for automation technology, growing number of geriatric population, and rising demand for hybrid and electric ambulance.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in ambulance power inverter to 2028 by type (less than 5, 5-95kw, 100-495kw, and more than 500kw), application (UPS, EVS/HEVS, motor drives, and solar PVS), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)In this market, less than 5, 5-95kw, 100-495kw,more than 500kw are the major segments of ambulance power inverter market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that 5-95 kw is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its substantial application to supply emergency electrical power to the ambulance.

Within this market, motor drive will remain the largest segment due to its growing requirements to provide modern healthcare services, handle a heavy patient load, and respond to emergency calls.

