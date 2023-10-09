Lucintel Forecasts Global Agriculture Bearing Market to Reach $10.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global agriculture bearing market looks promising with opportunities in the harvester, tractor, tillage & sowing/seeding, and mower markets. The global agriculture bearing market is expected to reach an estimated $10.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the growing agricultural activities and rising demand for reliable and technologically advanced agricultural equipment across the globe.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast for the global agriculture bearing market to 2030 by bearing type (ball bearing, roller bearing, and others), material (metallic bearings, non-metallic bearings, and hybrid bearings), application (harvesters, tractors, tillage & sowing/seeding, mowers, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, ball bearing and roller bearing are the major segments of the agriculture bearing market by bearing type.

Lucintel forecasts that ball bearing segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, harvesters will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

AB SKF, Schaeffler Technologies, NSK, The Timken Company, JTEKT Corporation, NTN Corporation, C&U Group, LYC Bearing Corporation, Trelleborg, and Harbin Bearing Manufacturing are the major suppliers in the agriculture bearing market.

