Lucintel Forecasts Global Chilled Beam System Market to Reach $0.5 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global chilled beam system market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial office, educational institution, healthcare facility, and hotel markets. The global chilled beam system market is expected to reach an estimated $0.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are the increasing demand for energy saving equipment, growing adoption of advanced and innovative cooling technologies, and rising awareness towards benefits of chilled beam systems.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast for the global chilled beam system market to 2030 by design (active chilled beam, passive chilled beam and multi-service chilled beam), business (new construction and renovation), application (commercial offices, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, hotels, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, active chilled beam, passive chilled beam, multi-service chilled beam are the major segments of chilled beam system market by design. Lucintel forecast that multi-service chilled beam is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, hotel will remain the largest segment.

APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Climate Technologies, Fläktgroup Holding, FTF Group, Halton Group, Lindab, Price Industries, Swegon Group, Systemair, Trox, and Johnson Controls International are the major suppliers in the chilled beam system market.

