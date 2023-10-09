Lucintel Forecasts Global Amplifier And Comparator Market to Reach $18.01 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global amplifier and comparator market looks promising with opportunities in the industrial sector, communications sector, computing devices, consumer electronics devices, automotive, and military & aerospace markets. The global amplifier and comparator market is expected to reach an estimated $18.01 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing demand for computing devices consumer electronics and automotive, frequent releases of new smartphones with advanced features and increasing demand for eco-friendly, energy-saving technologies is also driving the market.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in amplifier and comparator market to 2030 by type (amplifier and comparator), application (industrial sector, communications sector, computing devices, consumer electronics devices, automotive, military & aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, amplifier and comparator are the major segments of amplifier and comparator market by application type. Lucintel forecasts that amplifier is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to constant demand for pcb-based amplifiers for several electronic products used among various industries.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment due to increasing demand for electric vehicles worldwide and to keep drivers safe, amplifiers and comparator integrated circuits are used in vehicles.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to growth of consumer electronics.

Analog Devices, Broadcom, STMicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, On Semiconductor, and Renesas Electronics are the major suppliers in the amplifier and comparator market.

