Lucintel Forecasts Global Multi Port USB Wall Charger Market to Reach $2.24 billion by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global multi port USB wall charger market looks promising with opportunities in the residence and commercial markets. The global multi port USB wall charger market is expected to reach an estimated $2.24 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 25.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of mobile phones, rechargeable earphones and headphones, power banks, regular turnover of mobile phone devices and various wearable gadgets is on the rise, and regular change of mobile phone devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in multi port USB wall charger market to 2030 by type (dual port, three port, and others), application (residence and commercial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, dual port and three port are the major segments of multi port USB wall charger market by type. Lucintel forecasts that dual port is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to space saving, cost-efficiency, cost-efficiency, and travel friendly.

Within this market, commercial will remain the largest segment due to increasing deployment hotels, offices, and airport among others.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to the presence of major manufacturing hubs, increasing disposable income, and the region’s massive consumer base.

Philips, Monoprice, RapidX, Just Wireless, StarTech, Belkin, Kanex, IOGEAR, Qmadix, and RAVpower are the major suppliers in the multiport USB wall charger market.

