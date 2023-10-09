Lucintel Forecasts Global Display Panel Market to Reach $186.9 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global display panel market looks promising with opportunities in the smartphones and tablets, PC and laptop, and television markets. The global display panel market is expected to reach an estimated $186.9 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are increasing interest in large-sized OLED panels for television, interest in display panels for public and commercial use, and interest in flexible displays for mobile phones, accompanied by a growing emphasis on research and development efforts.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in display panel market to 2030 by display technology (LCD, OLED, and micro-LED, others), panel size (microdisplays, small and medium-sized panels, and large panels), resolution (4K, 8K, and others), end use industry (smartphones and tablets, PC and laptop, television, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, LCD, OLED, and micro-LED are the major segments of display panel market by display technology. Lucintel forecasts that LCD is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, smartphones and tablets will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Samsung Electronics, Toshiba Corporation, Japan Display, Sony Corporation, Leyard Optoelectronic, Panasonic Corporation, AU Optronics, LG Display, BOE Technology, and NEC Corporation are the major suppliers in the display panel market.

