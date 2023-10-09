Lucintel Forecasts Global Electrostatic Chucks (ESC) Market to Reach $0.16 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global electrostatic chucks (ESC) market looks promising with opportunities in the dielectric Etch and conductor Etch markets. The global electrostatic chucks (ESC) market is expected to reach an estimated $0.16 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 3.8% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are surge in the adoption of electrostatic chucks, Escalation in the market for semiconductor fabrication equipment, and growing need for semiconductor wafers.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in electrostatic chucks (ESC) market to 2030 by product type (johnsen rahbek (JR) ESCs and coulombic ESCs), product size (4 – 6 inches, 6 – 8 inches, and 8 – 12 inches), end use industry (dielectric Etch and conductor Etch), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, johnsen rahbek (JR) ESCs and coulombic ESCs are the major segments of electrostatic chucks (ESC) market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that coulombic ESCs is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, conductor Etch will remain the largest segment.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Entegris, Shinko Electric Industries, Kyocera Corporation, NGK Insulators, TOTO, NTK Ceratec, Tsukubaseiko, The SEMCO Group, Technetics Group, and FM Industries are the major suppliers in the electrostatic chucks (ESC) market.

