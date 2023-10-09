Lucintel Forecasts Global Body Temperature Monitoring Market to Reach $2.0 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global body temperature monitoring market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and home setting markets. The global body temperature monitoring market is expected to reach an estimated $2.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are growing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising old age population, and increasing adoption of portable body temperature checks.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in body temperature monitoring market to 2030 by product (contact thermometers and non-contact thermometers), application (oral cavity, rectum, ear, and others), end use (hospitals and clinics, home users, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, contact thermometer and non-contact thermometer are the two major segments of body temperature monitoring market by product. Lucintel forecasts that contact thermometer is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to its growing usage to measure a person’s body temperature by coming into contact with the skin.

Within this market, hospital & clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast perioddue to significant use of thermometers among nurses and other healthcare professionals to regularly check patients’ body temperatures for changes and fever.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing population preference for a healthy lifestyle and disease monitoring, rising number of consumer base, and presence key manufacturers in the region.

American Diagnostic, Midas, Omron, Helen Of Troy, Cardinal Health, 3M, and A&D Medical are the major suppliers in the body temperature monitoring market.

