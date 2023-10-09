Lucintel Forecasts Global Medical Grade Silicone Market to Reach $2.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global medical grade silicone market looks promising with opportunities in the prosthetics & implant, orthopedics component, cardiovascular device, medical device, medical tape, and drug delivery system applications. The global medical grade silicone market is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growig demand for cosmetic and plastic surgery and rising demand for silicon based implantable device.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in medical grade silicone market to 2030 by type (gels, elastomers, medical adhesives, medical coatings, liquid silicone rubbers, foam, and others), application (prosthetics & implants, orthopedics components, cardiovascular devices, medical devices, medical tapes, drug delivery systems, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, gel, elastomer, medical adhesive, medical coating, liquid silicone rubber, and foam are the major segments of medical grade silicone market by type. Lucintel forecasts that liquid silicone rubber is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, medical device is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Dow Corning, Wacker Chemie, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Momentive, Bluestar Silicones, 3M Company, Elkem, Dupont, Stockwell Elastomerics, and Primasil Silicones are the major suppliers in the medical grade silicone market.

