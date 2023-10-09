Lucintel Forecasts Global Rabies Vaccine Market to Reach $1.2 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global rabies vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital, homecare, and specialty clinic markets. The global rabies vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $1.2 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030.

The major drivers for this market are rising awareness about the risks of rabies and growing efforts to control rabies in wildlife populations, such as foxes and raccoons.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in rabies vaccine market to 2030 by product type (baby hamster kidney, purified chick embryo cell rabies vaccine, vero cell rabies vaccine, and others), vaccination type (pre-exposure vaccination (PEV) and post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP)), application (animal and human), end use (hospitals, homecare, specialty clinics, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, baby hamster kidney, purified chick embryo cell, and vero cell are the major segments of rabies vaccine market by product type. Lucintel forecasts that vero cell is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its numerous benefits, such as its feasibility, safety, high immunogenicity, and can be used for pre- and post-exposure prophylaxis.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing rabies vaccination prescriptions tend to be issued within this facility.

North America will remain the largest region due to existence of robust healthcare infrastructure and expanding number of pharmaceutical companies in the region.

Serum Institute of India, Novartis, Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Merck, Sanofi, ADS Diagnostic, and GSK are the major suppliers in the rabies vaccine market.

