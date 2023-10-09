Lucintel Forecasts Global Respiratory Virus Vaccine Market to Reach $13.5 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global respiratory virus vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the physician office, hospital, clinic, and pharmacy/store markets. The global respiratory virus vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $13.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising rate of respiratory viral infections, growing awareness of vaccine benefits, and increasing government spending to fast track the development of vaccines and ensure widespread access.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in respiratory virus vaccine market to 2030 by type (inactivated/killed, live-attenuated, and recombinant), route of administration (intramuscular, intranasal, and subcutaneous), indication (influenza, measles, mumps & rubella, and coronavirus), end use (physician offices, hospitals, clinics, pharmacies/stores, and others),, and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, inactivated/killed, live-attenuated, and recombinant are the major segments of respiratory virus vaccine market by type. Lucintel forecasts that inactivated/killed is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its ability to stimulate a powerful and enduring immune response.

Within this market, hospital is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong healthcare infrastructure and government funding.

Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Merck, Glaxosmithkline, Serum Institute of India, Moderna, and Bavarian Nordic are the major suppliers in the respiratory virus vaccine market.

