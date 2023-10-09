Lucintel Forecasts Global Typhoid Fever Vaccine Market to Reach $1.0 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global typhoid fever vaccine market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital & clinic and specialty center markets. The global typhoid fever vaccine market is expected to reach an estimated $1.0 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rise in the prevalence of typhoid and growing demand for combined vaccines that offer protection against multiple diseases.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in typhoid fever vaccine market to 2030 by type (live attenuated vaccine, capsular polysaccharide vaccine, conjugate vaccine, and others), route of administration (oral and injection), end use (hospitals & clinics, specialty centers, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, live attenuated, capsular polysaccharide, and conjugate are the major segments of typhoid fever vaccine market by type. Lucintel forecasts that capsular polysaccharide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its efficiency at preventing infection from the bacteria, safe with limited side effects, and it can be administered orally or by injection, making them easy and convenient to use.

Within this market, hospital & clinic is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

North America will remain the largest region due to increasing demand for vaccines across all age groups and high awareness for the typhoid vaccines in the region.

EMERGENT, Bio Farma, Bharat Biotech, BIO-MED, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, Mylan, Teva Pharmaceutical, and Sanofi are the major suppliers in the typhoid fever vaccine market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056