Lucintel Forecasts Global Acoustic Camera Market to Reach $346.5 million by 2030.

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global acoustic camera market looks promising with opportunities in the infrastructure, automotive, industrial, electronics & appliance, and aerospace markets. The global acoustic camera market is expected to reach an estimated $346.5 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing trend of automating diverse industrial operations, extensive integration of acoustic cameras into cutting-edge non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment, and increasing public awareness about noise pollution, coupled with the enforcement of supportive government regulations.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in acoustic camera marketto 2030 by array type (2d and 3d), measurement type (far field and near field), application (noise source detection, leak detection, and others), end use industry (infrastructure, automotive, industrial, electronics & appliances, aerospace, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, far field and near field are the major segments of acoustic camera market by measurement type. Lucintel forecasts that far field acoustic cameras will remain the higher growing segment over the forecast period because of its growing requirement at manufacturing plant sites and in aerospace and defense industries as it is opted for imaging the physical quantities distant from their source.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing adoption of electric vehicles and autonomous cars, as well as, growing demand for acoustic cameras in automotive for buzz, squeak, and rattle (BSR) concerns in vehicles and production procedures.

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to significant demographic migration, increase in disposable income and growing adoption of new techniques by manufacturers in manufacturing to reduce cost, save time, and improvement in product quality in the region.

Brüel & Kjær, CAE Software & Systems, Microflown Technologies, Norsonic, Polytec, Siemens, and Signal Interface Group are the major suppliers in the acoustic camera market.

