Lucintel Forecasts Global Hybrid Device Market to Reach $121.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hybrid device market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, personal use, healthcare, telecom and IT, educational, and institution markets. The global hybrid device market is expected to reach an estimated $121.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing consumer interest in devices that offer extended battery life and robust battery performance, advancements in emerging technologies, such as, evolution of machine learning algorithms and refinement of natural language processing techniques, and rising consumer demand for detachable devices.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in hybrid device market to 2030 by type (detachable and convertible), screen size (less than 12 inch (<12”), 12 inch to 15 inch (12”-15”), and greater than 15 inch (>15”)), end use industry (retail, personal use, healthcare, telecom and IT, educational, institutions, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, detachable and convertible are the major segments of hybrid device market by type.

Lucintel forecasts that detachable device will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it features screen that can be separated from the keyboard, converting it into a standalone tablet, as well as the devices are prized for their adaptability and ease of use.

Within this market, personal use will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period because it encompasses individual consumers seeking hybrid devices for their personal needs, as well as, these users are often in search of a device that seamlessly combines the productivity of a laptop with the convenience of a tablet for individual needs.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to rising demand for technology products and a tech-savvy population, as well as, established market players, whose presence in conjunction with the high consumer demand drives technological advancements in this region.

Acer, Asus, Dell, Fujitsu Limited, HP Development Company, Lenovo, LG Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Samsung Electronics, and Toshiba Corporation are the major suppliers in the hybrid device market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

At Lucintel, we offer solutions for you growth through game changer ideas and robust market & unmet needs analysis. We are based in Dallas, TX and have been a trusted advisor for 1,000+ clients for over 20 years. We are quoted in several publications like the Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and the Financial Times.

Contact

Roy Almaguer

Lucintel

Dallas, Texas, USA

Email roy.almaguer@lucintel.com

Tel. 972.636.5056

Related reports

1.Computer and Peripheral Connector Market

2.Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market