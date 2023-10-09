Male Infertility Industry Is Expected To Grow Up Due To Increasing Demand For Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART)

Global male infertility industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a digital healthcare statistics e-book.

The global male infertility industry was valued at USD 4.03 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.95% from 2023 to 2030.

Male Infertility Diagnosis Market Analysis & Forecast

The global male infertility diagnosis market size was valued at USD 343.8 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.89% from 2023 to 2030. A study published in the Journal of Urology in 2020 mentioned that the prevalence of male infertility in the U.S. was around 15%. This can be attributed to the increase in consumption of alcohol, smoking, obesity, stress, and lifestyle changes. Studies have shown that smoking can damage sperm DNA, reduce sperm motility & count, and increase the percentage of abnormal sperm. It can also lead to erectile dysfunction and decreased libido.

Smoking can also affect the success rate of ARTs, such as IVF. Thus, as a result of the abovementioned factors, the increasing incidence of infertility is expected to help the market grow. Microscopic examination is an important diagnostic test for male infertility. It involves the analysis of a semen sample under a microscope to evaluate the quantity, quality, and motility of sperm. The test can help identify issues such as low sperm count, poor sperm motility, and abnormal sperm morphology.

Based on diagnosis techniques, DNA fragmentation test accounted for the largest share of 21.76% of the diagnosis market in 2022, due to its ability to provide reliable analysis of sperm DNA integrity. It is also expected to exhibit the strongest growth during the forecast period. The manual method is still widely used for semen analysis in developing economies. However, this method is expected to be replaced by computer-assisted semen analysis in the coming years.

Male Infertility Treatment Market Analysis & Forecast

The global male infertility treatment market is valued at USD 3.68 billion as of 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.86% for the forecast period 2023-2030. High adoption of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) is a significant driver for the male infertility market. The increasing awareness and acceptance of ART have led to a surge in demand for these procedures. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the use of ART has doubled in the past decade in the U.S. alone.

In 2022, ART dominated the market with a revenue share of 71.11% and is likely to maintain its lead during the forecast period. Drugs and hormonal therapy are preferred for initial treatment. ART is usually preferred in case treatment with medication fails.

Furthermore, advancements in technology and techniques have significantly improved the success rate of ART procedures. For instance, the use of Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) has resulted in higher success rates of IVF procedures by helping identify chromosomally normal embryos. Hence, as a result of the aforementioned factors, the male infertility market may grow over the forecast period.

Order Free Sample Copy of Male Infertility Industry Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Male Infertility Market – Global Industry Segmentation

Male Infertility Diagnosis Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Technique

• DNA Fragmentation Technique

• Oxidative Stress Analysis

• Microscopic Examination

• Sperm Agglutination

• Computer Assisted Semen Analysis

• Sperm Penetration Assay

• Others

Male Infertility Treatment Market (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• Type

• ART and varicocele surgery

• Medication

Male Infertility Industry, By Region (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

• Europe

o UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Denmark

o Sweden

o Norway

• Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia

o Thailand

o South Korea

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Argentina

• MEA

o South Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Kuwait

Go through the table of content of Male Infertility Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study.

Male Infertility Industry Data Book Competitive Landscape

Development of innovative technologies, acquisitions, and partnerships or collaborations for the development & commercialization of products are some of the key strategies undertaken by companies to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in October 2022, Endo International plc and the Sexual Medicine Society of North America (SMSNA) reported the launch of Peyronie’s Self-Assessment app. Moreover, market players are availing certification from regulatory agencies to strengthen their position in the market.

Key players operating in the male infertility industry are –

• EMD Serono, Inc.

• Endo International plc

• Sanofi

• Bayer Group

• SCSA Diagnostics

• Halotech DNA SL

• Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

• Aytu BioScience, Inc.

• Cadila Pharmaceuticals

• Vitrolife