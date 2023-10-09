The Road Ahead: Electric Mobility Market Insights

Electric Mobility Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Electric Mobility Industry Data Book – Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler and Light Commercial Vehicles Market

The database provides market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

Global Electric Mobility Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

Electric Scooters Market Report Highlights

The personal end-use segment is expected to register the fastest growth rate from 2023 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to significant demand for e-scooters

Based on battery, the lithium-ion segment dominated the industry in 2022 due to benefits, such as low cost and robustness

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest as well as the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period

This is owing to significant investments in vehicle charging infrastructure and government subsidies for battery-powered scooters

Electric Mobility Industry Data Book – Two-Wheeler, Three-Wheeler and Light Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Electric Motorcycle Market: Report Highlights

Commercial end-use segment has the fastest growth 22.2% CAGR in 2022 and is expected to generate revenue of USD 9.22 billion. The use of electric motorcycles for logistics purposes is expected to drive the segment growth

The market is expected to gain traction owing to government incentives, improved acceleration, compact size, and reduced motor weight. The increasing presence of electric mobility startups and improvement in battery-based technology is expected to drive market growth

The Asia Pacific market will experience growth over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 19.5 % from 2023 to 2030. The regional market growth is accredited to growing disposable income in the region and growing consensus towards rising emissions

Major manufacturers including Honda Motor Co., Ltd., Zero Motorcycles, Inc., and SUR-RON USA is projected to capture the majority of the market share over the forecast period. The primary strategy adopted by the major players in the market is the launching of new products along with enhancement in the vehicle range

Go through the table of content of Electric Mobility Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Electric Three Wheeler Market Report Highlights

The 1000 W to 1500 W segment has observed the highest market share in 2021 due to its affordable operational cost

The growth of the electric three wheeler market is linked to the demand for both electric three wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles in developing countries owing to a surge in last-mile delivery and commute

Government initiatives in the Asia Pacific region such as PLI and FAME scheme by the Indian Government have encouraged market growth

Lithium-ion batteries are being increasingly used in electric vehicles due to their smaller size and lower charging duration

Competitive Landscape

The key market players in the E- mobility market, such as AIMA Technology Group Co. Ltd., Bird Rides Inc., Hero Electric, Lime, Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Motovolt, Okinawa Autotech Internationall Private Limited, Rad Power Bikes Inc., Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., and Zero Motorcycles, Inc. are continuously pursuing various initiatives such as strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and new product launches. These vendors hold expertise in the industry and have strategic footprints spread across various parts of the world. Hence, these companies have been able to successfully defend their position in the market.

