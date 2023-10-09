Lucintel Forecasts Global Led Display Modular Market to Reach $17.3 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

“According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global led display modular market looks promising with opportunities in the retail, entertainment, media and advertising, transportation, and healthcare markets. The global LED display modular market is expected to reach an estimated $17.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 13.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are substantial increase in the quantity of open-air gatherings, rise of digital advertising in out-of-home (DOOH) settings, and businesses leveraging cutting-edge technologies like augmented reality, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and big data to enhance customer engagement.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in LED display modular market to 2030 by display type (outdoor modular screens and indoor modular screens), application (retail, entertainment, media and advertising, transportation, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, outdoor modular screens and indoor modular screens are the major segments of LED display modular market by display type. Lucintel forecasts that outdoor modular screens will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to substantial demand in advanced applications, such as perimeter boards, stadium screens, scoreboards, advertising boards, and video walls, along with the growing number of outdoor events, including sports competitions, music concerts, product launches, brand promotions, and political gatherings.

Within this market, retail will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC will remain the highest growing region over the forecast period due to ongoing evolution of public venues and increasing adoption of contemporary display technologies for advertising applications in this region.

Barco, NEC Display Solutions, Pixelflex, Planar Systems, Prismaflex International, Pro Display, Samsung Electronics, Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic, Sony Corporation, and Yaham Optoelectronics are the major suppliers in the LED display modular market.

