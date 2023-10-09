Lucintel Forecasts Global OLED Panel Market to Reach $103.4 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global OLED panel market looks promising with opportunities in the healthcare, mobile & tablet, home appliance, and automotive markets. The global OLED panel market is expected to reach an estimated $103.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 14.2% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising technological advancements, enhancements in visual clarity for large-screen televisions and proliferation of smartphones, and growing need for substantial capital investment in manufacturing complexity.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in OLED panel market to 2030 by type (flexible, rigid, and transparent), application (healthcare, mobiles & tablets, home appliances, automotive, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, flexible, rigid, and transparent are the major segments of OLED panel market by type. Lucintel forecasts that rigid will remain the highest growing segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, consumer electronics will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to advancements in technology have simplified the production of large-screen displays, leading to a surge in their adoption within television sets, as well as, growing demand for high-end consumer electronic components.

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to presence of manufacturing facilities of market players in the region.

Innolux, Visionox, Kaneka, Pioneer, Osram Oled, Raystar Optronics, Samsung, Ritdisplay Corporation, Philips, and Winstar Display are the major suppliers in the OLED panel market.

