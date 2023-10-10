Microsoft Announces Game-Changing Cloud App Security Tools

Washington, USA, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ — In today’s quickly changing digital landscape, organizations face tremendous hurdles in securing their data and ensuring regulatory compliance. Adaquest, a company known for its commitment to innovation and excellence, has partnered with Microsoft to develop innovative solutions that fulfill these vital demands. We are a leading provider of technological solutions and are excited to announce a game-changing partnership to deliver cutting-edge Microsoft Cloud App Security. This collaboration represents a huge advancement in digital security, allowing organizations to protect their sensitive data in an increasingly complicated and linked environment.

Words of the Managing Director: Our Microsoft Cloud App Security system provides real-time monitoring and analysis of cloud app activity, assisting enterprises in seeing and addressing security problems as they emerge. The risk of data breaches and system weaknesses is reduced thanks to this proactive strategy. Businesses may safeguard sensitive information against unwanted access or disclosure with the help of our extensive DLP capabilities. Even in cloud-based systems, this functionality makes sure that private data doesn’t leak.

Words of Professional Team: The Microsoft Cloud App Security from Adaquest helps businesses follow industry-specific rules and compliance requirements. Businesses can match security measures to their own needs thanks to policies that can be customized. With Adaquest, we’re dedicated to supporting businesses of all sizes as they confidently embrace the cloud and secure their data by providing these cutting-edge Cloud App Security Tools.

About Adequest: Adaquest is a reputable supplier of technological solutions, offering organizations all over the world cutting-edge IT products and services. Adaquest equips businesses to succeed in the digital era by placing a strong emphasis on security, compliance, and innovation with Microsoft Cloud App Security. Our UEBA technology uses cutting-edge machine learning algorithms to recognize unusual behavior patterns and assist businesses in spotting insider threats and unlawful activity.