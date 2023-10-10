Original World Beauty Launches A New Line For Clean Beauty Lovers With Phytonutrients For The Face and Body.

Westlake Village, CA, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ — Original World Beauty, a new brand committed to producing high-quality, nutrient-rich skincare, is thrilled to announce the launch of a new collection for the face and body. The line of products is generated around powerful antioxidants and vitamin-rich ingredients, their plant-based oils and serums are sourced from all corners of the globe and expertly handcrafted to fit perfectly with modern-day lifestyles.

The New Collection Features:

The innovative Luster Antioxidant Face Oil and the ceramide-rich Timeless Body Oil.

Luster features the anti-aging Phyto-Retinol Bakuchiol, the potent antioxidant Astaxanthin, the soothing properties of green tea, hibiscus flower, and calendula extract with pomegranate oil, rosehip, black cumin, and squalane. Luster promotes a radiant and youthful complexion by boosting cell turnover, providing protection against damaging environmental factors, smooths the appearance of fine lines, and improves hyperpigmentation. Each bottle is thoughtfully blended to provide customers with a luxurious and effective skincare experience.

Timeless Body Oil is a blend of antioxidants and ceramide-rich oils such as Plum, Jojoba, and Oat with Goji Berry extract. It provides a deep moisturizing experience while helping reinforce the skin’s natural barrier, leaving it feeling incredibly soft and glowing. The scent is delightfully sweet, and the oil can be used as a fine mist or slow-releasing pump for the body and hair.

Alongside Luster Face Oil and Timeless Body Oil, Original World Beauty offers a range of other organic oil serums to cater to various skincare needs.

Argan Oil Serum with Vitamin C: formulated to brighten and nourish the skin.

Castor and Pumpkin Oil: for lashes, eyebrows, and hair designed to boost and strengthen hair follicles.

Beard Boost with Sandalwood: A beard oil to moisturize and promote the growth of the beard.

Dragon’s Blood Salve: One of the most interesting, exotic, and underrated raw ingredient. Directly from the Amazon Rainforest, this dark brownish-red resin turns into a white paste with an abundance of healing properties.

Ludy Hill, founder and CEO of Original World Beauty, stated:

“We are thrilled to launch our new face and body collection created with phytonutrients. We believe in the enormous importance of antioxidants and their crucial role in maintaining the health of our body and skin. Our products help the user move toward optimal skin through essential nutrients without any harmful additives, irritants, or fillers. We’ve tailored our formulas to suit all skin types, by using only non-comedogenic ingredients, ensuring that everyone can experience the transformative benefits of our products.”

About Original World Beauty:

Original World Beauty utilizes the advances of science and Earth’s raw materials to produce its skincare range. All their products are cruelty-free, handcrafted, and produced in small batches to ensure freshness and quality.

Media Contact:

Ludy Hill

LH@oxwbeauty.com

310-261-7276