Ammunition Industry Insights: 2023-2030 Overview

Ammunition Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Ammunition Industry Data Book – Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition Market

Grand View Research’s ammunition sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Ammunition Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Small Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

The .50 BMG caliber segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing procurement of machine guns and sniper rifles. The .50 BMG cartridge has a soft steel-core bullet and is used for practice in the M2, M3, and M85 machine guns

The defense application segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand from prominent military across the globe. Continuous upgrading and standardization of the bullets and other ammunition used by the defense sector will also result in the growth of this segment

Asia Pacific is expected to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. The region has witnessed an unprecedented surge in defense spending over the past decade. Rising geopolitical tension and border disputes between the regional powers have been the primary driving factors boosting defense spending in the region

The industry demand was hampered owing to the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The subsequent economic impact of COVID-19 has curtailed the defense spending by the countries in 2020, thereby affecting the small caliber ammunitions demand

The market is characterized by acquisitions and joint ventures between major players and the government to establish long-term contracts. It is slowly moving towards consolidation due to increasing acquisitions in the market. Major players in the ammunition market exhibit an extensive product portfolio and are focused on product innovation in order to increase their market share and maintain their market position

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Ammunition Industry Data Book – Small Caliber Ammunition, Medium Caliber Ammunition and Large Caliber Ammunition Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030, published by Grand View Research

Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

Products with 7.62 x 39mm caliber accounted for the largest revenue share of over 12% in 2019 owing to their compatibility with the AK series rifles

The market in India is expected to witness a growth rate of over 5% from 2020 to 2027, which can be attributed to the ‘Self Reliant India’ initiative announced by the Indian Prime Minister, which was imposed in a bid to make the Indian defense sector self-reliant and bolster indigenization

The market in Middle East and Africa is also expected to witness significant growth on account of increased military budget by Algeria, Morocco, Egypt, and Tunisia. Political disruption and fallen crude oil prices in the region due to CoVID-19 is expected to increase military activities across its borders, thereby boosting the market growth

Prominent players in the market are collaborating with the defense forces and the governments for replacing conventional arms and ammunition with the new and advanced weapon system. Moreover, the increasing trend of testing newly developed small and medium caliber ammunition in the developing economies by the supplier is expected to influence the market

Go through the table of content of Ammunition Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Large Caliber Ammunition Market Report Highlights

Large caliber ammunition includes ammunition with 105mm caliber and 120mm caliber. Large caliber cartridges are generally projectiles. These cartridges are designed for long-range tank engagement and are used for anti-armor weapons.

Large caliber ammunition can be classified into spin-stabilized, fin-stabilized, and rocket-assisted, which is a combination of spin-stabilized and fin-stabilized.

A majority of the guns use spin-stabilized large caliber cartridges as they offer flight stability using spinning, whereas fin-stabilized projectiles obtain stability through the fins located at the end of the projectile.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has substantially raised the global security concerns thus opening the growth opportunities for the large caliber ammunition segment.

the large caliber ammunition manufacturers based in the U.S., which is the major hub of munition manufacturing, have ramped up production exponentially, thus positively influencing the target market growth.

Competitive Insights

Key companies, such as General Dynamic Corporation, Northrop Grumman, and BAE Systems, generate the majority of their revenues through military and government channels. Their primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense and the intelligence community. Moreover, they also deliver products to U.S. government customers including the Department of Homeland Security.

These players also conduct business with government customers across the globe with primary subsidiary operations in Canada, Mexico, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, Spain, the UK, Switzerland, and Australia. Their non-defense subsidiaries are engaged in maintaining long-term relationships with their respective governments and have established themselves as the principal regional supplier.

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research



About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter