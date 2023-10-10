2023-2030 Healthcare Information Systems Market Research Highlights

Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book | Forecast 2030

Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book – Hospital Information Systems, Pharmacy Automation Systems, Laboratory Informatics and Revenue Cycle Management Market

Grand View Research’s healthcare information systems industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Healthcare Information Systems Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030

Hospital Information System Market Report Highlights

The population health management type segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2022 due to the improved healthcare outcomes provided by the software

The web-based deployment segment dominated the industry in 2022 owing to benefits offered, such as reduced business costs and improved accuracy

The software component segment led the industry in 2022 owing to the presence of technologically advanced IT infrastructure in healthcare organizations

North America led the market in 2022 due to the presence of a large number of vendors, such as Cerner (Oracle), GE Healthcare, Carestream Health, IBM, and McKesson Corporation, in the region offering information solutions

Electronic Health Records Market Report Highlights

The web-based EHR segment dominated the overall revenues share as of 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. A high adoption rate by physicians is expected to boost the market growth

The ambulatory use segment which includes physician clinics, laboratories, and pharmacies is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing number of ambulatory care centers globally

The acute care segment held a considerable market share of about 45.0% in the market due to government initiatives for the adoption of EHRs

North America held a major market share as of 2022, due to the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure as well as favorable government initiatives regarding population health management

Patient Engagement Solutions Market Report Highlights

The web and cloud-based segment emerged as the largest delivery type segment in 2022 as it supports hassle-free information flow between patients and healthcare providers. Moreover, bulk data can be stored in these platforms and accessed remotely

By component, the software and hardware segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the continuous development in patient engagement solutions, along with the increasing applications in health and wellness, patient education, and chronic disease management

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and diabetes, which require constant monitoring, is expected to drive the demand for patient engagement solutions in the coming years

The communication functionality segment dominated the market in 2022 as it forms the core of any patient engagement solution. Market players are continuously releasing upgrades and new features to enhance offerings. For instance, in November 2020, Cerner partnered with WELL Health Inc. to boost the communication capabilities of its patient portal- HealtheLife

Population Health Management Market Report Highlights

The services product segment held a majority of the market share in 2022, as healthcare providers prefer in-house maintenance services

The cloud-based segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forecast period, as it offers the end-user faster, more effective, and more efficient clinical outcomes

The healthcare providers end-use segment held the largest market share in 2022. The providers can focus effectively on patient care and reducing overall costs. The large market share is attributed to the implementation of value-based care using healthcare analytical tools

North America was the largest regional market in 2022 and is likely to retain its position over the forecast period, as the providers, payers, providers-payers, and accountable care organizations promote the use of PHM services

Pharmacy Automation Devices Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the medication dispensing segment dominated the market in 2022. Medication dispensing systems are often used to distribute medication, which helps to decrease mistakes and improve how fast and accurate the process is. These advantages of medication dispensing devices are increasing their use, leading to growth in the market

The automated medication compounding systems segment is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period. This can be attributed to growing adoption of personalized medication for chemotherapy and rising demand to minimize medication errors are boosting the adoption of automated medication compounding systems among end users

The retail pharmacy segment held the largest revenue share of market in 2022. The segment is being driven by the rise in the number of independent and chain pharmacies, and the presence of prescription drugs in supermarkets and large retailers in countries like the U.S. and UK

Laboratory Informatics Market Report Highlights

Based on product, LIMS dominated the market in 2022 owing to the associated benefits such as data tracking and management with fewer errors

The ECM product segment is expected to register a CAGR of 3.3% over the forecast period. Demand for upgraded laboratory informatics technologies such as Enterprise Content Management (ECM) solutions amongst research professionals and industry players, respectively, is expected to increase over the forecast period

By delivery mode, the cloud-based segment is anticipated to register a lucrative CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period due to the growing acceptance of cloud-based services by industry participants

North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 40.0% in 2022, which is attributed to supportive government initiatives promoting the adoption of LIMS

Revenue Cycle Management Market Report Highlights

In 2022, the services segment accounted for major portion of the market owing to growing number of providers outsourcing RCM services

The integrated segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing demand for a coordinated format to manage various financial activities through a single platform

Based on delivery mode, the web-based segment held the maximum market share in 2022 owing to numerous benefits offered by web-based solutions over on-premises deployed systems

The physician back-office segment dominated the market in 2022 owing to the growing number of physician offices in developed countries such as the U.S.

North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of well-established, large healthcare facilities and an increasing number of physician offices

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the healthcare information system market are athenahealth, Inc.; Philips Healthcare; Agfa Gevaert Group; McKesson Corporation; Epic Systems Corporation; Allscripts Healthcare, LLC; Cerner Corporation; GE Healthcare; Hewlett Packard; and Agfa Gevaert Group. Mergers & acquisitions, product launches, and collaborations & partnerships are continuously adopted by these companies to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

