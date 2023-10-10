Lucintel Forecasts Global Compressor Market to Reach $62.8 billion by 2030.

CITY, Country, 2023-Oct-10 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global compressor market looks promising with opportunities in the construction, power, industrial manufacturing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration (HVAC-R), chemical and cement, automotive, oil and gas, food & beverage, and textile markets. The global compressor market is expected to reach an estimated $62.8 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising preference for piston compressors, significant growth in automotive sector, and continuous expansion of food processing units.

A more than 150 – page report is developed to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in compressor market to 2030 by compressor type (positive displacement and dynamic), lubrication type (oil-free and oil-flooded), portability (portable and stationary), application (construction, power, industrial manufacturing, HVAC-R, chemical and cement, automotive, oil & gas, food and beverage, textile, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, positive displacement and dynamic are the major segments of compressor market by compressor type. Lucintel forecasts that positive displacement will remain the larger segment over the forecast period.

Within this market, automotive will remain the largest segment over the forecast period.

APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Gardner Denver Holdings, Kaeser Kompressoren, Accudyne Industries, Atlas Copco, Kobe Steel, Anest Iwata Corporation, Zhe Jiang Hongwuhuan Machinery, Mahle, and Sanden Holdings Corporation are the major suppliers in the compressor market.

