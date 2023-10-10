Veterinary Imaging Instrument Industry: Key Innovators, Market Leaders, and Disruptors

Veterinary Imaging Instrument Industry Data Book – Veterinary X-Ray, Veterinary Ultrasound, Animal MRI and Animal/Veterinary CT Imaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, and Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Veterinary MRI Market Report Highlights

The global Veterinary MRI Market size was valued at USD 198.80 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The small animal type segment held the largest revenue share in 2022. It is also expected to grow the fastest CAGR of about 7% from 2023 to 2030

Based on solutions, the MRI scanner segment accounted for the largest revenue share of about 40% in 2022. The software & services segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow at a notable CAGR of about 8% during the forecast period

Shenzhen Basda Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd is a Chinese company that develops, produces, and sells medical imaging, radiotherapy products & digital solutions for human and veterinary health. The company offers a range of products in the veterinary space including ultrasound, CT, MRI, and digital radiography equipment

The veterinary hospitals end-use segment dominated the market in 2022 with a share of around 50%. The veterinary clinics segment is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.28% in the coming years

In August 2021, Rowe Veterinary Referrals in the UK—part of IVC Evidensia Referrals network—installed a brand new 3.0T MRI scanner for diagnosing conditions more efficiently and effectively

North America held the largest share of about 50% in 2022. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 9% over the forecast period

Veterinary CT Imaging Market Report Highlights

The global Veterinary CT Imaging Market size was valued at USD 161.59 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The equipment segment is expected to dominate the market by solutions with the highest revenue share of over 45% in 2022. Several veterinary practices are now installing multi-slice CT scanners to diagnose animals of all sizes and shapes, owing to its rapid scanning process.

The small animal segment dominated the market by animal type in 2022 and generated the largest revenue share of over 55%. Growing pet adoption and ownership rates in developed countries have simultaneously increased the willingness of people to spend more on their pet’s healthcare.

The orthopedic & traumatology segment dominated the market by application in 2022 and generated the largest revenue share of over 30%. In cases of acute or chronic trauma, particularly injuries with anatomic areas such as the limb bones, or pelvis region of animals, CT scans have been considered a standard imaging method.

With a revenue share of over 45% in 2022, the veterinary hospitals & clinics segment dominated the market by end-use owing to their timely diagnosis, allowing patients to receive treatment as soon as possible.

North America dominated the global veterinary CT imaging market and registered the largest revenue share of over 38% in 2022. This is due to the region’s high per capita animal healthcare spending and a large number of pet ownership rates.

Competitive Landscape

Players incorporate various strategic initiatives, such as partnerships, sales & marketing activities, mergers & acquisitions, service expansion, integrated offerings, and product launches, to strengthen their market presence.

Key players operating in the Veterinary Imaging Instrument Industry are:

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd

Carestream Health

Sound

