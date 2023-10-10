Food Packaging Industry: Type Estimates and Application Analysis, 2023 – 2030

Food Packaging Industry Data Book – Flexible Food Packaging, Fresh Food Packaging, Food Container and Micro-perforated Food Packaging Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s food packaging industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports (1 detailed sectoral outlook report) and summary presentations on individual areas of research along with a statistics e-book.

Fresh Food Packaging Market Report Highlights

The global Fresh Food Packaging Market size was valued at USD 129.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The flexible segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 47.6% in 2020. Manufacturers are actively investing in increasing the production capacity of flexible packaging owing to the increasing preference for economical and low-cost packaging by the application industry

The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 37.2% in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period. Abundant raw material availability and lower costs owing to high production levels in APAC and North America are responsible for the high market share

The dairy products segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Higher dependency on milk for daily protein requirement in developing countries is expected to drive the demand for dairy products, thereby driving the market

In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2028. Abundant raw material availability and large output from application industries are responsible for the high market share and fastest growth

Key companies are increasingly offering custom packaging solutions to end-use companies; besides key companies are increasingly focusing on the use of recycled material as it offers complete sustainability

Food Container Market Report Highlights

The global Food Container Market size was valued at USD 147.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The plastic material segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2020 owing to high demand for plastic as it is durable, inexpensive compared to alternatives, and available in different shapes and sizes

The metal segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to properties of metal, such as reusability and durability. However, the material’s higher price and weight compared to plastic may retrain the segment growth

The cans product segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 on account of the increasing demand for canned foods across the globe, such as canned tuna and vegetables/fruits

The bottles and jars product segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2020 and will expand at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

Competitive Landscape

The increasing popularity of ready-to-eat foods, frozen foods, and convenience foods is expected to be one of the factors that are accelerating the growth of the food packaging market. Furthermore, the rising demand for sustainable and eco-friendly food packaging products and solutions by consumers and food processing companies is expected to enhance market growth. Stringent government policies and regulations regarding the use of plastic are increasing the demand for eco-friendly packaging products..

